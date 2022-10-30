NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Press Conference Answer

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 2-6 on the year and now have the worst record in the AFC after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles today. Naturally, head coach Mike Tomlin had some things to say afterwards, but he didn't say what some fans probably wanted him to say.

Speaking to the media after the 35-13 loss to the Eagles, Tomlin was once again asked if he foresees the team making any coaching changes. But Tomlin dismissed the question and said he wasn't going to answer that, instead choosing to focus on the team.

"We're 2-6, I'm not going to answer that question every week," Tomlin said.

Tomlin has faced increasing pressure to dismiss offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who has the team ranking near the bottom in the league on offense.

The wider NFL world is a bit mixed on the implications of this statement. Some believe that Tomlin is under no obligation to do so while others think he should if it helps the team "set the standard." But a few others think that Tomlin is going to make the change this week regardless.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of their worst start to a season in recent memory - certainly in the tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Since taking over the team in 2007, Tomlin has never had a losing season - an unprecedented feat for any NFL head coach. But unless his team wins seven of their final nine games, that streak is going to end this year.

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers decide to continue riding with Matt Canada or let him go at any point this season.

Will the Steelers making the changes that fans are clamoring for?