NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Announcement

There's only one true quarterback competition left before the start of the 2022 NFL season and it hasn't been decided just yet.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he's not ready to name a starting quarterback. Free agent signing Mitchell Trubisky and No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett have been battling for the job throughout training camp.

However, neither quarterback has won the job just yet. After Tomlin made his announcement, fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

Some believe Trubisky won the job as soon as the Steelers signed him in the offseason.

"It's Trubisky. Move on," one person said.

Others think Tomlin's indecision means Pickett could win the job.

"What exactly is the hold up here? You’ve seen these two for months now. This at least has to point towards Kenny Pickett starting. Otherwise why wait," one fan said.

"I still think Trubisky starts but the fact he even says this makes me second guess those thoughts just a bit. I would've said there's like a 98% chance of Trubisky starts," a third fan said.

Trubisky and Pickett have both performed admirably during preseason action. But which one will be named the starting quarterback?