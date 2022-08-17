NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Jay Glazer attended Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and made it clear there's no quarterback controversy.

He stated Mitchell Trubisky will be the team's starting quarterback despite the team drafting Kenny Pickett in the first round. Glazer said the team loves Pickett, but that Trubisky is the clear starter right now.

"It's kinda interesting people still think there's going to be a quarterback controversy here - there's not. Mitch Trubisky, that's the guy. He'll be the starter here," Glazer said.

It didn't take long before fans started reacting to the news on social media.

"Of course Trubisky is going to be the starter. Was signed, sealed & delivered the day they signed him. And teammates universally love him. He's the guy. For now. Pickett will eventually be the guy. No later than next season," Steelers reporter David Todd said.

"This info is good as gold. Jay Glazer and Mike Tomlin are buddies, so I take this as 100% fact," another Steelers fan said.

It's not surprising to see Glazer's report. Trubisky is a former No. 2 overall pick and has much more NFL experience than Pickett.

If he struggles, though, it could open the door for the former Pitt Panther.