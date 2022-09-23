NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Following Thursday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear the team isn't giving up on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky just yet.

"I'm not in that mindset," Tomlin said when asked if a switch to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was possible. "I'm interested in reviewing his tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring how we collectively get better. So, the answer to that question is definitively no."

Most fans aren't happy with Tomlin's decision.

"Welp there's that!" said The Spun's own Hunter Hodies.

Most fans point to the Steelers next game against the New York Jets as a reason to start Kenny Pickett. However, after that, the schedule gets much more difficult.

"Steelers have extra rest and the Jets at home next week, so that part is tempting, but after that they go @ Bills vs Bucs @ Dolphins @ Eagles BYE WEEK Would be absolutely brutal to throw Pickett to those teams, mainly on the road," one fan pointed out.

Starting Kenny Pickett against the Jets is fine, but throwing him to the wolves against the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after that wouldn't be too kind.