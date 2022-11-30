NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel, Ohio State Speculation

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

It took two losses to "That Team Up North" for the Ohio State faithful to start looking for Ryan Day's replacement.

Now, there's growing speculation that the Buckeyes could go after former alum and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, whose proven himself to be one of the best in the NFL.

Here's what the football world had to say about that on Twitter:

"Mike Vrabel's Ohio State is easy to imagine in the not-too-distant future," wrote The Athletic's Joe Rexrode.

"I have Ohio State fans in my mentions who are convinced that Mike Vrabel—one of the five best HCs in the NFL—would take a college job where he's begging 17 year olds to play for him," said ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller. "Sorry, I can't see that one happening no matter how great that job would be if it opens."

"Ohio State fans are firing Ryan Day (who is 45-5) and talking about replacing him with Urban Meyer (lol) or Mike Vrabel (who has the Titans in 1st place in their division) I don’t want to hear about UF having the worst fans ever again," laughed a Gators fan.

Vrabel has shown no public interest in a potential OSU job, but stranger things have happened.