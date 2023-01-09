NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:

I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and be our quarterback. ... [I'm] not dealing with hypotheticals.

The NFL world reacted to Vrabel's strong comments to start the week.

"Losing behavior," a fan said. "This team is not winning anything meaningful with Tannehill under center."

"Live look at those Tannehill haters:" another tweeted.

"Glad me and mike feel the same way," another replied.

"BREAKING: Ryan Tannehill will be the Titans QB in 2023. Source: Mike F---ing Vrabel."

"Right decision," a user commented. "Tannehill's contract becomes very team friendly after next season. Allows the window to stay open as long as the glaring holes on this roster are addressed."

The Titans lost each of their last seven games to end the season. Four of which Tannehill had a hand in.