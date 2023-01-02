NFL World Reacts To Mike White's Performance Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New Year's Day has been a miserable one for New York Jets quarterback Mike White.

White came into this game with a chance to be a hero for the Jets as they're in a playoff hunt. He's been anything but that in this game as the Seahawks are closing in on a decisive victory.

There are currently two minutes left in the fourth quarter and White has only thrown for 187 yards. He's also not thrown a touchdown pass but does have two costly interceptions.

The NFL world knows that those stats aren't good enough for a team that wants to make the playoffs.

"All the folks who spent the entire week making Mike White super man memes should be embarrassed, this was so hilariously predictable," one tweet read.

"Mike White has been terrible today. No other way to slice it," another tweet read.

A loss will eliminate the Jets from playoff contention just five weeks after they were 7-4.