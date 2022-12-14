NFL World Reacts To Mile High Stadium Announcement

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

One big plus to a team getting a new, ultra-wealthy owner is a new willingness to make big investments in stadium renovations. That appears to be the case for the Denver Broncos with new owner Rob Walton.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the team has announced plans for $100 million in upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. The upgrades are slated for completion before the 2023 season (which means they have the money already).

The renovations include "improvements to the videoboards, premium hospitality areas, technology, concessions, Broncos Team Store and elevators," per Schefter.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, their current season and scoring struggles have turned an announcement about improving the scoreboard into a ton of jokes about their inability to move the ball:

Rob Walton is the wealthiest owner in the NFL with his net worth exceeding the combined value of the next two richest owners combined. Suffice it to say, he can afford to make these hundred million dollar changes without it bothering his wallet in the slightest.

But Broncos fans are right to wonder if Walton will start influencing things in the front office soon. He's been relatively hands off since taking over the team earlier this year after the team hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

Perhaps his influence will start to extend beyond making stadium upgrades once the turn of the year happens.