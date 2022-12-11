NFL World Reacts To Mitch Trubisky's Performance Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was thrust back into action after Kenny Pickett's concussion forced him out of the game. And it was anything but pretty...

The veteran QB completed 22-of-30 passes for 276 yards but undid any of the positives with three costly interceptions that eventually led to a 16-14 loss to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens.

The NFL world reacted to Trubisky's performance on Twitter and they didn't hold back.

"There have been exactly two games this season where a QB has subbed into a game and thrown 3 interceptions: Kenny Pickett subbing in for Mitch Trubisky Week 4 [and] Mitch Trubisky subbing in for Kenny Pickett Week 14," pointed out Rodger Sherman.

"Mitch Trubisky drops back to throw:" tweeted FanDuel.

"Mitch Trubisky finally gets his first real chance to play in weeks and already thrown two INTs in the first half," said Dov Kleiman.

"This was a super winnable game that the Steelers should’ve won. But turning the ball over 3 times in ***Baltimore*** territory and get a modest FG blocked will kill you as a team," a Steelers beat writer commented. "Too many mistakes. Trubisky really hurt the team throughout the game."

At 5-8, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at their first losing season since he took over in 2007.