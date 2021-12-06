NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football News

Weather will play a major factor during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast of the Patriots vs. Bills game this evening.

ESPN’s broadcast team has reportedly removed the sky cam for tonight’s game. Why? Wind.

Weather is a bit nasty up New York state today. ESPN’s broadcast team will adjust accordingly.

“ESPN has removed the SkyCam for tonight’s game because of the wind. Not sure if they plan on putting it back up, but I doubt it.” ESPN has removed the SkyCam for tonight's game because of the wind. Not sure if they plan on putting it back up, but I doubt it. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 6, 2021

We may not see much of a passing game this evening. That probably favors the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are the hottest team in the NFL and could take advantage of tonight’s weather by going with a heavy rushing attack.

