NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football News

Weather will play a major factor during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast of the Patriots vs. Bills game this evening.
ESPN’s broadcast team has reportedly removed the sky cam for tonight’s game. Why? Wind.
Weather is a bit nasty up New York state today. ESPN’s broadcast team will adjust accordingly.
ESPN has removed the SkyCam for tonight's game because of the wind. Not sure if they plan on putting it back up, but I doubt it.
— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 6, 2021
We may not see much of a passing game this evening. That probably favors the New England Patriots.
The Patriots are the hottest team in the NFL and could take advantage of tonight’s weather by going with a heavy rushing attack.
Take a look at what NFL fans are saying about the latest Monday Night Football news.
“This Buffalo wind looks fierce,” one fan said. “If I’m coaching in this game I’m going for every fourth down, onside kicking every kickoff and going for two after every touchdown. (I mean I’d do that anyway but especially in high winds.)”
“No SkyCam?! ok this weather is officially getting SERIOUS,” another commented.
“Lol this is gonna be terrible. All runs all day,” a fan said.
Our engineer in the stadium says ESPN has scrapped the Skycam for tonight because it's too windy. https://t.co/xN4VH40UDU
— Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) December 6, 2021
If you’ve been craving a messy, winter-weather game, you’re going to get one tonight.
The Bills host the Patriots tonight on ESPN.