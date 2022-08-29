NFL World Reacts To Monday Running Back Trade Rumor

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Alexander Mattison #25 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled short of the end zone by the Dallas Cowboys defense during the first half at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

We're just one day away from final roster cuts but a notable trade could wind up influencing things if the rumors are true.

NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported on Monday that the Minnesota Vikings are listening to trade offers for No. 2 running back Alexander Mattison. He has been a reliable backup to Dalvin Cook since being drafted in 2019, but has real starter potential.

Last year Mattison started four games had at least 90 rushing yards in three of them. He's also a reliable receiving threat who has caught over 83-percent of his targets.

Fans from other NFL teams are delighting in this opportunity. Many are already proposing that their own teams should make a trade to bring him into the fold:

Alexander Mattison was a third-round pick out of Boise State in the 2019 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as a solid option behind Dalvin Cook. He's consistently put up over 500 yards per scrimmage in each of his three NFL seasons.

When Cook has been hurt or unavailable, Cook has stepped up in a big way. In just six career starts, he has over 90 yards in four of them.

He's recorded at least 90 yards in every game where he's gotten 20 carries.

In 42 games, Mattison has 1,822 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.

Would you like your NFL team to make a trade for Alexander Mattison?