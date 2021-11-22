NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Are the Denver Broncos loading up to make a 2022 run at Aaron Rodgers?

Perhaps…

On Monday, the Broncos locked up another one of their key skill players, signing wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a big extension.

The #Broncos reached an agreement on a big-time extension for standout WR Courtland Sutton, his agency @milkhoneysport tells me and @TomPelissero. It’s a a 4-year $60.8M extension with $34.9M guaranteed. After a torn ACL in 2020, he’s back as a star and was rewarded like one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

This is the second notable wide receiver move the Broncos have made as of late. Earlier this month, Denver signed wide receiver Tim Patrick to a contract extension.

The #Broncos are signing WR Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension worth up to $34.5 million with $18.5M guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 19, 2021

It seems clear that the Broncos are going all-in on their current window, though they don’t yet have a franchise quarterback.

That could change in 2022, though.

Contrary to hot take radio speculation about a "roster rebuild" the big contracts handed out to WRs Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton suggests the front office believes this roster is in a window, and just needs to find the QB. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 22, 2021

The #Broncos are currently attending the #Buccaneers’ school of: Attracting a Future HOF QB — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 22, 2021

Rodgers has been linked to the Broncos since his trade rumors surfaced. While Denver was unable to land Rodgers this past offseason, the story could be different in 2022.

The Green Bay Packers star might not be the only standout quarterback to move teams in 2022, too. Russell Wilson is also a potential trade candidate.

My gut tells me that the Broncos being so aggressive in keeping their receiving corps together is foreshadowing them aggressively pursuing Aaron Rodgers and/or Russell Wilson this offseason — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) November 22, 2021

The Broncos could be in best position of all teams this offseason to land a superstar quarterback. It could be a pretty eventful offseason in Denver.