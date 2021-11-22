The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Are the Denver Broncos loading up to make a 2022 run at Aaron Rodgers?

Perhaps…

On Monday, the Broncos locked up another one of their key skill players, signing wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a big extension.

This is the second notable wide receiver move the Broncos have made as of late. Earlier this month, Denver signed wide receiver Tim Patrick to a contract extension.

It seems clear that the Broncos are going all-in on their current window, though they don’t yet have a franchise quarterback.

That could change in 2022, though.

Rodgers has been linked to the Broncos since his trade rumors surfaced. While Denver was unable to land Rodgers this past offseason, the story could be different in 2022.

The Green Bay Packers star might not be the only standout quarterback to move teams in 2022, too. Russell Wilson is also a potential trade candidate.

The Broncos could be in best position of all teams this offseason to land a superstar quarterback. It could be a pretty eventful offseason in Denver.

