NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Alvin Kamara News

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara made headlines for all the wrong reasons following Sunday’s Pro Bowl. According to the Los Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Kamara was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly battering a victim at a nightclub.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kamara reportedly spent the night in custody and was held on $5,000 bail.

#Saints Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara spent last night in custody, held on $5,000 bail. His first scheduled court appearance is today at 1:30 p.m. Las Vegas time. More here: https://t.co/nHfxF0jX7r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

News of the five-time Pro Bowler’s arrest quickly spread across social media.

It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances for one of the league’s best players. There are still more details to be hashed out surrounding the developing story. But Kamara is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1:30 PM.