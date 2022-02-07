The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Alvin Kamara News

Alvin Kamara runs for the Saints.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara made headlines for all the wrong reasons following Sunday’s Pro Bowl. According to the Los Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Kamara was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly battering a victim at a nightclub.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kamara reportedly spent the night in custody and was held on $5,000 bail.

News of the five-time Pro Bowler’s arrest quickly spread across social media.

“This whole AK thing is just peculiar,” one user responded. “Hoping it’s just a phase.”

“He didn’t bail himself out?” asked a fan. “Lol Weird.”

“Free AK,” another fan said.

“I’m honestly glad my favorite NFL team doesn’t play in Vegas that place just seems like there is always an incident waiting to happen,” another said regarding Alvin Kamara’s situation.

“What ever happened to ‘What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas?'”

It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances for one of the league’s best players. There are still more details to be hashed out surrounding the developing story. But Kamara is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 1:30 PM.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.