NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

More details are developing from the Antonio Brown fallout. After the Bucs receiver’s sideline meltdown on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network appeared on “Good Morning Football” to provide some clarity.

“Here’s my understanding of the Antonio Brown situation,” Rapoport explained. “Midway through the game yesterday, Bruce Arians and the offensive staff told Antonio Brown to go into the game. They believed that he was healthy.”

From @GMFB: The relationship between the #Bucs and Antonio Brown was quietly going the wrong way for some time. Then he refused to enter the game and was tossed from the sidelines. A look at how it all went so wrong… pic.twitter.com/3TcfmXYho7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

“Antonio Brown did not believe he was healthy…” the NFL insider continued. “What he told the staff, from what I understand, is that he was not going into the game because, in his mind, he did not feel he was healthy. The response then from the offensive coaches and from Bruce Arians was, ‘If you are not gonna go into the game when we tell you to go into the game, then you cannot be here.’”

Rapoport’s details certainly had social media talking.

“I mean if he was hurt and they refused to listen, can anyone really blame him?” one fan asked.

I mean if he was hurt and they refused to listen, can anyone really blame him? https://t.co/RihTiW9yVi — Jimmy (@JimmyWo4LiFe) January 3, 2022

“Looked just fine hitting them jumping jacks in the end zone,” another replied.

Looked just fine hitting them jumping jacks in the end zone 🤨 https://t.co/dlpGm2INfH — Dreeya! Chanaay!! (@Drea_Chanea) January 3, 2022

“And this why ya’ll can’t be diagnosing people with CTE because they’re acting erratically,” tweeted Uninterrupted’s Ashley Nicole Moss. “If this is true, AB prioritized his health and protected his investment (himself). on the other hand, Bruce Arians allowed everyone to think he just quit knowing the chain of events.”

and this why ya’ll can’t be diagnosing people with CTE because they’re acting erratically.

if this is true, AB prioritized his health and protected his investment (himself). on the other hand, Bruce Arians allowed everyone to think he just quit knowing the chain of events https://t.co/EdGy5HBjPa — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 3, 2022

One thing’s for certain, this story isn’t over just yet. Expect more details to come down as the dust begins to settle.