NFL World Reacts To Monday's Big Streaming News

After tons of speculation and rumors, the NFL finally revealed their new streaming service: NFL+.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was among the first to confirm some of the features of the new NFL streaming service. NFL+ will allow fans to watch out-of-market preseason games, live local market and primetime games, as well as postseason games (albeit only on phones and tablets). Local and national audio for games will be available too.

ProFootballTalk pointed out that NFL+ will replace the NFL GamePass. NFL+ will be slightly cheaper on an annual level than GamePass for its top features.

But NFL fans are largely rolling their eyes at this new service. Between the lack of originality and the new service still not offering out-of-market regular season games, it still doesn't give fans what they want:

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that NFL fans will get a one-stop shop for all regular season games for many, many years to come. The league is currently engaged in talks with a variety of different companies about who will gain possession of the NFL Sunday Ticket when the current deal with DirecTV expires.

Suffice it to say, NFL fans won't be totally happy until there's that one streaming service that offers all official NFL content.

That day may come somewhere in the distant future, but not today. And not for the next decade or more in all likelihood.