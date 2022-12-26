NFL World Reacts To Monday's Bombshell Player Lawsuit

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

The hits just keep on coming for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. On Monday, he was hit with a new lawsuit - from some legendary players no less.

On Monday, five members of the team's iconic "HOGS" from the 1970s and 1980s have announced plans to sue Snyder and the Commanders over his use of the name "HOGS" for an upcoming celebration in violation of their pursuit of a federal trademark on the name.

"Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders are trying to profit off the original HOGS legacy by taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity of the original HOGS. The Commanders are using the original HOGS brand for commercial purposes with NO compensation to the men who's blood & sweat equity built the original HOGS brand 40 years ago," the release on the suit says.

The suit is being filed by O-Line Entertainment LLC, which is formed by a group of five former Commanders stars including Hall of Famer John Riggins, Fred Dean, Joe Jacoby, Mark May and Doc Walker. All five of them were contributors to the team's first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XVII.

While some are pointing out that this lawsuit likely has little merit, others are pointing out that it's yet another incredibly bad look for Snyder to be sued by legends of his own team:

Whether this lawsuit winds up being dubbed frivolous or not, it's yet another sign that the Commanders fanbase and legends just don't respect owner Dan Snyder.

Fortunately for them, it seems likely that Snyder's tumultuous tenure will soon be coming to an end. He's been listening to bids on the team that are believed to be worth upwards of $7 billion for his team.

The Dan Snyder era may be over soon, though it'll largely be remembered for controversy and little else.