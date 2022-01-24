NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Brian Daboll News

Just a day after the Buffalo’s heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs Sunday, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is reportedly scheduled to meet for a second time with the New York Giants.

Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “The Giants plan to interview Bills OC Brian Daboll a second time for their head coaching job today.” Noting, “Daboll is the first known finalist for New York, which is also interviewing Cowboys DC Dan Quinn today.”

The Daboll-Giants news got plenty of reaction on social media Monday.

“The Bills run to AFC Championship hurt Daboll’s chances of getting heading coaching job last year,” tweeted beat reporter Jon Scott. Saying, “Not making it this season might be a blessing in this regard.”

“Bills losing opened the door for the Giants to pounce on Brian Daboll right away for a second interview,” commented Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

“Brian Daboll reported interviews: Giants 2, Dolphins 1,” noted Dolphins reporter David Furones.

“Daboll’s first interview was done via video conference,” replied Art Stapleton.

“I’m sure Daboll and Schoen are heartbroken for Bills, but the loss is good for his timing and likelihood to be Giants head coach,” said the Post‘s Ryan Dunleavy. Adding, “I’m sure Brian Flores will impress in his interview, possibly as early as tomorrow.”

Widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football right now, Brian Daboll could soon make the move from Upstate New York to East Rutherford.