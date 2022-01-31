The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Brian Flores News

Miami Dolphins Training CampMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins giving instructions for practice drills during Training Camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Just moments ago, a significant new development surrounding head coaching candidate Brian Flores was shared on Twitter.

Flores, 40, will reportedly interview with the Houston Texans today.

The Texans parted ways with head coach David Culley several weeks ago. They’ve since interviewed a number of candidates, most notably longtime NFL backup quarterback Josh McCown.

Flores’ interview with the Texans on Monday will take place in-person, indicating there’s strong interest from both sides.

“The #Texans are interviewing Brian Flores for their head coaching job today in Houston, per sources,” reports NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The sides have spoken multiple times and Flores has a history with GM Nick Caserio. This is the first in-person interview.”

Let’s take a look at what NFL fans are saying about the latest Brian Flores news:

“The Texans completely erase the potential McCown debacle if they hire Brian Flores,” one fan said. “This would be phenomenal.”

The hire that made all the sense in the world for the #Texans as soon as they fired Culley,” another commented.

It’s also worth pointing out there’s a belief out there that if the Texans hire Brian Flores it could convince Deshaun Watson to stay in Houston and play for the team next season.

“What are the chances that Watson stays,” a fan questioned.

“He might get Deshaun Watson after all,” one fan said.

Brian Flores would be a home-run hire for the Texans. Will he be their next head coach?

Stay tuned. It certainly appears smoke is brewing out of Houston.

