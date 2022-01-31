NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Brian Flores News

Just moments ago, a significant new development surrounding head coaching candidate Brian Flores was shared on Twitter.

Flores, 40, will reportedly interview with the Houston Texans today.

The Texans parted ways with head coach David Culley several weeks ago. They’ve since interviewed a number of candidates, most notably longtime NFL backup quarterback Josh McCown.

Flores’ interview with the Texans on Monday will take place in-person, indicating there’s strong interest from both sides.

“The #Texans are interviewing Brian Flores for their head coaching job today in Houston, per sources,” reports NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The sides have spoken multiple times and Flores has a history with GM Nick Caserio. This is the first in-person interview.”

Let’s take a look at what NFL fans are saying about the latest Brian Flores news:

“The Texans completely erase the potential McCown debacle if they hire Brian Flores,” one fan said. “This would be phenomenal.”

“The hire that made all the sense in the world for the #Texans as soon as they fired Culley,” another commented.