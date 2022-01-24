NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Byron Leftwich News

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich could be one step closer to landing the Jaguars gig. Per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Jags are bringing Leftwich in for a second interview Tuesday.

“Jacksonville Jaguars expected to meet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for second interview on Tuesday,” Wilson tweeted.

News of Leftwich meeting with Jacksonville’s brass got the NFL world talking.

“Second go-around with Byron Leftwich getting set to take place, as expected,” tweeted Demetrius Harvey.

“Second interview… with Jaguars to be held Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.,” Wilson added.

“NEWS,” tweeted 1010 XL/92.5 FM. “Former Jaguars QB Byron Leftwich to interview for a 2nd time for the head coaching job in Jacksonville.”

“I’m all for this,” another user said. “Also, Mark Brunell is the QB coach in Detroit. Just sayin…”

Landing Leftwich back in Duval seems like a match made in football heaven.