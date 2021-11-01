NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works.

The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.

With Winston likely out for the rest of the season, the Saints have an opening at the quarterback position. Trevor Siemian led the Saints to a win on Sunday and Taysom Hill is expected to return soon, but many suggested a Cam Newton signing.

Newton, of course, played in the NFC South for years and is very familiar with the Saints. It doesn’t sound like that will be happening, though.

Pro Football Talk reports that the Saints will not be pursuing Newton.

Per source, the Saints will not be pursuing Cam Newton to replace Jameis Winston. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 1, 2021

NFL fans are pretty surprised.

“I get Cam isn’t elite anymore, but how is not a single team even bringing him in for a workout?” one fan tweeted.

“How many bridges has Cam burned along the way to not be considered? And there still looms a QB out there by the name of Colin Kaepernick. It’s not like these teams in search of a QB don’t have viable options!” another fan tweeted.

NFL insider Josina Anderson has also reported that the Saints will not be pursuing Cam Newton at this time.

New Orleans appears to be comfortable with Siemian and Hill – for now, at least.

2/2 My understanding is the #Saints will not pursue Cam Newton, at this time, per league source. Taysom Hill, who suffered a concussion Oct. 10 vs WFT, is expected to return -barring a setback -vs ATL Sun. Though it's not definitive Hill will start at QB at this time, as stated. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2021

The Saints are scheduled to take on the Falcons this weekend.