NFL World Reacts To Monday’s CeeDee Lamb News

The Dallas Cowboys have another Pro Bowler.

Dallas, the NFC East champions in 2021, were one-and-done in the playoffs this year. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card round earlier this month.

While the Cowboys once again failed to make a deep postseason run, there is quite a bit of talent on the roster, evidenced by the Pro Bowl.

Monday morning, the Pro Bowl announced that second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be joining the roster.

Lamb is one of six Cowboys players going to the game.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is officially a Pro Bowler, heading to Las Vegas as alternate. Team is sending six players total. Three are from past two drafts: Lamb (2020 first), CB Trevon Diggs (2020 second) and LB Micah Parsons (2021 first). RG Martin, LT Smith and P Anger the others. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 31, 2022

Cowboys fans are happy for Lamb, but they’re getting tired of individual success. Dallas is desperate for some true, playoff success as a team.

Maybe next year…

“I’m tired of seeing cowboys in the pro bowl. This is what Jerry hangs his hat on. Look! We can draft! We can’t win but we can draft!” one fan tweeted.

“Good for CeeDee Lamb and BAD for us Cowboys fans because all the Major Networks are now going to butter us up and talk positive about this and that. Just watch how they flip the script…” another fan added.

“That’s nice and all, but let’s try and play in the real bowl game,” another fan added.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set for this Sunday, Feb. 6.