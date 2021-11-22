The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Courtland Sutton News

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton evades a tackle.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos runs after a catch in the second quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton just got a mega-extension from the team on Monday morning.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a four-year deal that’s worth up to $60.8M. $34.9M of that contract will be fully guaranteed to Sutton as well.

Sutton has been back to his normal self this season after missing most of 2020 due to a torn ACL.

He bet on himself that he would be reliable and he got rewarded big-time. Through 10 games, Sutton has 617 yards and two touchdowns on 43 receptions. He also has averaged a tad over 14 yards a catch.

Sutton is on pace for another 1,000-yard season (his first one was in 2019). In that 2019 season, he finished with 1,112 yards and six touchdowns on 72 receptions.

The NFL community had nothing but positive reactions to this signing as the Broncos continue to put a solid core together.

Sutton has gone over the 100-yard mark twice this season. The first one came on Sept. 19 against the Jaguars when he finished with nine receptions for 159 yards.

The second one was against the Steelers on Oct. 10 when he had seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Denver has battled back into the AFC playoff race at 5-5 and a big reason for that has been the play of Sutton.

