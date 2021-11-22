NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Courtland Sutton News

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton just got a mega-extension from the team on Monday morning.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s a four-year deal that’s worth up to $60.8M. $34.9M of that contract will be fully guaranteed to Sutton as well.

The #Broncos reached an agreement on a big-time extension for standout WR Courtland Sutton, his agency @milkhoneysport tells me and @TomPelissero. It’s a a 4-year $60.8M extension with $34.9M guaranteed. After a torn ACL in 2020, he’s back as a star and was rewarded like one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

Sutton has been back to his normal self this season after missing most of 2020 due to a torn ACL.

He bet on himself that he would be reliable and he got rewarded big-time. Through 10 games, Sutton has 617 yards and two touchdowns on 43 receptions. He also has averaged a tad over 14 yards a catch.

Sutton is on pace for another 1,000-yard season (his first one was in 2019). In that 2019 season, he finished with 1,112 yards and six touchdowns on 72 receptions.

The NFL community had nothing but positive reactions to this signing as the Broncos continue to put a solid core together.

The Broncos have extended two of their receivers and locked up their left tackle over the last 12 months. The infrastructure is there for a veteran quarterback if/when one hits the market this offseason. https://t.co/9k2qVngNr7 — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 22, 2021

Broncos have their top 4 WRs + 2 solid TEs in the fold for the coming multiple seasons. This is all a perfect set up to entice one of the star QBs to demand a trade to Denver imo. Smart move by Patton https://t.co/DaluGzkznY — TA (@ClevTA) November 22, 2021

Wow Patrick AND Sutton back. Denver's playmakers are STUPID good atm. Now just need to find a QB that can take advantage of it. https://t.co/TolajiOQwZ — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 22, 2021

Good for Sutton, good for Paton for locking up a talented WR group. Broncos now have a #1 and #2 paid at market value + they spent a 2020 1st and 2nd at WR and a 2019 1st at TE. So, um, how about getting a QB to harvest this value? You bought the groceries, but where is the chef? https://t.co/4gymex7zRx — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) November 22, 2021

Broncos GM George Paton was part of a group in Minnesota that consistently kept its homegrown players on reasonable deals. And that's carrying over here, evidently. https://t.co/O5K7RgX2se — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 22, 2021

LETS GOOO!!! Can’t say how happy I am for you bro✊🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/dwWkJOu6hJ — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) November 22, 2021

So is it Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson who gets the Peyton Manning Second Act in Denver Scholarship next season? https://t.co/Uoer1xoCwd — Michael Beller (@MBeller) November 22, 2021

Sutton has gone over the 100-yard mark twice this season. The first one came on Sept. 19 against the Jaguars when he finished with nine receptions for 159 yards.

The second one was against the Steelers on Oct. 10 when he had seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Denver has battled back into the AFC playoff race at 5-5 and a big reason for that has been the play of Sutton.