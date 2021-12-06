The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cowboys Coaching News

The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be on the verge of losing a key assistant coach to the college football level.

Dallas has had some key assistant coaches linked to college football head coaching jobs in recent seasons. Most notably, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was strongly pursued for the Boise State head coaching job. He’s also been mentioned for some big-time openings in 2021. Ultimately, though, Moore has opted to remain with the Cowboys.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that another Cowboys assistant coach is being targeted for a head coaching job.

Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards has reportedly emerged as a candidate at Duke.

Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards has emerged as a candidate for the head coaching job at his alma mater Duke University, sources say. Edwards was a four-year letterman for the Blue Devils, who parted ways with David Cutcliffe last month,” the NFL Network insider reports.

While Edwards would be a tough loss, most are happy to see him getting mentioned for a head coaching job, especially one at his alma mater.

The Cowboys could attempt to pony up to keep Edwards, but the allure of a head coaching job might be too much.

Dallas is set to face Washington on Sunday.

