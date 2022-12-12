NFL World Reacts To Monday's DJ Moore Update

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 10: DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers blows a kiss to a fan during pregame against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers received a positive update on the team's pass catcher Monday.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Panthers WR DJ Moore is now considered 'day-to-day' with a knee sprain, per source, who added it’s 'nothing significant.'”

"Definitely good news," replied Chris McClain. "Although I thought it was an ankle."

"Great news as there was an early worry his ankle could of been injured and by replay could of been a high-ankle sprain," tweeted PFF's Mario Pilato. "Likely dealing [with] a minor MCL sprain. [With] how important this week is for [the Panthers'] playoff hopes I think he plays."

"Good news for Panthers," commented beat reporter David Newton.

"I think he needs to take the week off and rest that," a Steelers fan said.

The Panthers are still clinging to an outside chance of capturing the NFC South with four games to go.

First step: a road test against Pittsburgh.