NFL World Reacts To Monday's DJ Moore Update
The Carolina Panthers received a positive update on the team's pass catcher Monday.
Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Panthers WR DJ Moore is now considered 'day-to-day' with a knee sprain, per source, who added it’s 'nothing significant.'”
"Definitely good news," replied Chris McClain. "Although I thought it was an ankle."
"Great news as there was an early worry his ankle could of been injured and by replay could of been a high-ankle sprain," tweeted PFF's Mario Pilato. "Likely dealing [with] a minor MCL sprain. [With] how important this week is for [the Panthers'] playoff hopes I think he plays."
"Good news for Panthers," commented beat reporter David Newton.
"I think he needs to take the week off and rest that," a Steelers fan said.
The Panthers are still clinging to an outside chance of capturing the NFC South with four games to go.
First step: a road test against Pittsburgh.