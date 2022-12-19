NFL World Reacts To Monday's Gardner Minshew Update

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Gardner Minshew II #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles may suddenly be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts right as they're hoping to lock down the NFC East and the top seed in the conference. The next man up? Gardner Minshew.

The former Jaguars quarterback and mustache aficionado is the backup to Hurts in Philadelphia. If the injury to Hurts is as serious as what's being reported, Minshew would get his first start of the season against the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Minshew has thrown only four passes this season in spot duty for the Eagles. Last year though, he also stepped in for Hurts and went 1-1 as a starter, throwing for 439 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception.

The Eagles could certainly use that kind of production again as they face their biggest game of the season: A road game against the rival Dallas Cowboys. A win would clinch the NFC East title for the Eagles, while a loss would force them to win at least one more game.

But Eagles fans appear confident that Minshew can get the job done. Some are even finding a lot of parallels between this season and their 2017 Super Bowl season:

There definitely are some interesting parallels between the 2022 Eagles and the 2017 Eagles right now. Both teams had an MVP candidate for a quarterback who suddenly got injured right at a critical juncture.

But it remains to be seen if Minshew is actually even needed, let alone if he plays as well as Nick Foles did in relief of Carson Wentz five years ago.

Will Gardner Minshew play on Sunday? Will he play well if he does?