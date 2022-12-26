NFL World Reacts To Monday's Head Coach Firing

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In a move that everyone wanted but nobody could really pin down when it would happen, the Denver Broncos finally relieved head coach Nathaniel Hackett of his duties.

Following the Broncos' 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams yesterday, the Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season. In a year where the Broncos have scored over 16 points only four times, it was clear that the Hackett just didn't have what it takes to lift the team.

Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021 and helped the team win three straight NFC South titles while Aaron Rodgers won two MVP awards. But he couldn't replicate the feat with Russell Wilson in his 15 games at the helm.

NFL fans aren't the least bit shocked by the move. Many are saying that the move is long past due.

It's the second year in a row that an NFL head coach has been fired in the middle of his first year at the helm. Last year the Jacksonville Jaguars axed Urban Meyer after just 13 games and a 2-11 record for a litany of issues that went beyond the wins and losses.

Some might argue that the Broncos' situation makes it an unappealing destination. But the Jaguars also showed that a team can turn things around incredibly quickly if they can just get the right coach in place.

Denver might legitimately be one good coach and coaching staff away from being a playoff contender in 2022. But they were never going to be one with Nathaniel Hackett as their coach.

Who will be the Broncos' next head coach?