NFL World Reacts To Monday's Jim Harbaugh Rumor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Athletic dropped a bombshell report regarding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday afternoon.

According to Nicole Auerbach, Bruce Feldman, and Austin Meek, if Harbaugh gets an NFL offer, he's going to take it.

"Multiple sources close to the coach told The Athletic on Monday they expect Harbaugh will leave Michigan for the NFL if a franchise offers him a coaching job," part of the article read.

This would come less than a year after Harbaugh signed a lucrative extension to remain in Ann Arbor.

One of the teams that could come calling is the Denver Broncos. They're currently without a full-time head coach after they let Nathaniel Hackett go last week.

This report has gotten a lot of mixed reactions from the football world so far.

"I'm sure this is well sourced and properly vetted to where they're more than comfortable publishing. That said until I see him at a podium in an NFL hat announcing it himself I can't be convinced he's leaving UM," one fan tweeted.

"Please let this happen," another fan tweeted.

If Harbaugh were to leave Michigan, it would be a massive blow to the program. The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten titles and have won 25 of their last 28 games.