NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Joe Judge News

It sounds like Joe Judge will be back as the head coach of the New York Giants in 2022.

While the Giants have yet to announce an official decision on the team’s head coach, Judge was reportedly meeting with players on Monday, making it sound like he’ll be back for another season.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported the news on Monday.

“Joe Judge will meet with his players in a few minutes and the expectation is he will lead the meeting with an eye to the future, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Same tone was struck in a meeting with coaches a short while ago,” he reports.

Many have been calling for the Giants to fire Judge following his second season with the NFC East franchise.

“Pathetic, more losing seasons to come,” one fan tweeted.

“This organization is a disaster. One year from now, Joe Judge will be fired. But right now, John Mara is forcing a new GM to bring back a coach that clearly is not the guy. The Giants have turned into the joke of the NFL. I am truly embarrassed to be a Giants fan today,” another fan added on Twitter.

“This is upsetting. Giants actually have talent on that team and it’s being wasted by someone who doesn’t know how to coach. Sad to see really,” one fan wrote on social media.

However, while fans want Judge fired, the Giants’ ownership is reportedly not interested in making another coaching change.

I believe Giants brass is torn on what to do w Joe Judge bc of revolving door of coaches they’ve had in recent years. Have hesitation to move on bc they’d add to that revolving door. At same time I have heard a ton of frustration inside that locker room. Not a little, a lot — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 10, 2022

That doesn’t seem like a good reason to keep a head coach, but hey, it’s the New York Giants.