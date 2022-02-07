The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Joe Judge News

New York Giants head coach Joe JudgeEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants leaves the field after being defeated by the Washington Football Team 22-7 at MetLife Stadium on January 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Are the Las Vegas Raiders attempting to build Patriots west? On Monday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Raiders are interested in bringing Joe Judge onto their staff.

Per Fowler, “Raiders have shown interest in former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge becoming their special teams coordinator position.” Adding, “Judge is staying patient with opportunities after two years in New York so this might not happen.”

“But the New England connection is there.”

Judge made his name as a special teams coach under Bill Belichick before taking the head job in New York. Now, he could have the chance to reunite with former Pats’ personnel in Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler.

“Not surprising at all,” replied SiriusXM’s Lance Medow. ” …this is just another example of how the NFL is built on relationships. And something many overlook when it comes to examining hiring practices.”

“This has been rumored ever since Josh McDaniels emerged as the Raiders’ likely head coach,” tweeted SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. “And even moreso after Judge’s good friend Patrick Graham was hired as the Vegas D-coordinator.” Saying, “…it’s possible.”

“Potential Bisaccia replacement,” noted The Athletic‘s Tashan Reed.

“Mentioned this as a possibility the other day,” tweeted Patriots beat reporter Evan Lazar. “Makes sense for both sides.”

Joe Judge to Vegas would make all the sense in the world. But it appears to depend on whether or not he’s ready to jump right back into coaching.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.