NFL World Reacts To Monday’s John Madden News

Legendary NFL head coach and broadcaster John Madden passed away at the age of 85 last week. This past weekend, tributes poured in from across the National Football League.

One in-game tribute was not allowed, though.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson says that he was ordered to take off his John Madden tribute cleats prior to Sunday’s game. The league allows players to wear special cleats during warmups, but makes them switch to approved team-colored cleats for the actual game.

“NFL hated on me and said if I didn’t take cleats off they was gonna remove me from the game! I had these made for the legendary John Madden,” Jackson explained.

An NFL spokesperson released a statement.

“This is standard procedure. Players can wear specially designed cleats during pregame but wear their regular cleats during the game,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

“There were tributes to the great John Madden throughout all broadcasts and a moment of silence before every game in stadium. All Raiders players also wear special decals on their helmets as another way to salute Coach.”

Still, NFL fans aren’t happy.

“There has to be someone young in the commissioners office that can explain how absurd this is,” one fan tweeted.

“Dumbest rule in the NFL,” another fan tweeted.

“It’s time to get out of the way of yourselves already. How can you pay tribute to Coach Madden all week, and then do this? Removed from game, the Raiders game of all teams. That’s when 46 players should have left the field and said screw you,” one fan added.

“What competitive advantage do these cleats present over the standard that would result in his being kicked out of the game?” one fan wondered.

The Raiders beat the Colts, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon.