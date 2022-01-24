NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Josh Gordon News

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly making some roster moves around wide receiver Josh Gordon.

On Monday, sources close to NBC’s Pro Football Talk told the outlet that Kansas City plans to release Gordon. However, they intend to resign him to the practice squad if/when he clears waivers.

Gordon was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week. And only played a combined 41 snaps over the Chiefs last three games of the regular season. He caught one ball for five yards.

Gordon’s reported release got the NFL world talking on social media.

“Yeah, that one just never really panned out,” one user said of the Josh Gordon signing.

“This isn’t a fail signing I think he needed time and him not playing ST has hurt his chances of playing,” another user chimed in. “I think Chiefs will call up a DL guy to fill his spot.”

“This signing did not work this season. That doesn’t mean it won’t pay off next season,” a Chiefs fan tweeted.

Unfortunately for Josh Gordon, addiction made him one of the biggest “what if’s” of the past two decades. In just his second season with the Browns, Gordon brought in 87 receptions for 1,646 yards and 9 touchdowns (in just 14 games).

However since then, Gordon’s well-documented demons got the best of him, he’s only played in 45 game since that breakout year in 2013. Hopefully, Flash can find a way to stay on the Chiefs roster for next season.