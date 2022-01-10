NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Kellen Moore News

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been one the rising stars in the NFL coaching ranks over the last couple years. On Monday, reports surfaced that the Denver Broncos have requested to speak with young OC.

Per reporter Mike Klis, “Broncos have requested permission to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. Only 33. Might be the McVay of this hiring cycle. A rising star coach with ties to Mountain West.” Adding, “[George] Paton likes both Cowboys coordinators, [Dan Quinn] too.”

The Broncos inquiry got plenty of reaction across the NFL world.

“Broncos request interview with both Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn for HC vacancy,” tweeted Cowboys reporter Brianna Dix.

“Kellen Moore getting hired before [Eric Bieniemy] is peak NFL,” wrote one fan.

“Kellen Moore just feels like the next Broncos coach,” said SNY’s Alex Smith. “Probably because he played for different Broncos in college.”

“Add Moore to the list of reported requested interviews,” tweeted Broncos writer Aric DiLalla. “Moore is the play caller for the Cowboys, who had the No. 1 total offense and No. 1 scoring offense in the league this year.”

Add Moore to the list of reported requested interviews. Moore is the play caller for the Cowboys, who had the No. 1 total offense and No. 1 scoring offense in the league this year. https://t.co/6AjYBDS5Wg — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 10, 2022

“STOP,” replied one Dallas fan. “The Cowboys have a playoff game to worry about,” he laughed. “Go find someone else.”

The Cowboys will likely be hard-pressed to keep both Moore and Quinn in-house. But such is life as well-staffed NFL team.