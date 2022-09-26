NFL World Reacts To Monday's Kicker Release News

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs released a kicker on Monday afternoon.

The team announced that Matt Ammendola has been cut from the practice squad. That came after he struggled mightily against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Ammendola missed an extra point at the beginning of the game, which caused the Chiefs to go for two when they scored their next touchdown. He then missed a 34-yard field goal after making a 26-yard one shortly after he missed the extra point.

That led to head coach Andy Reid calling a fake field goal later on in the game, which didn't go as planned.

It was a mess of a day for the Chiefs' special teams, so it's no wonder that Reid saw enough.

Chiefs fans aren't surprised that the team acted fast with this.

It remains to be seen if Harrison Butker is back this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he's not, the Chiefs will have to go out and sign another kicker to kick until Butker is healthy.