NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Kyler Murray News

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray made some noise after the Pro Bowl when he seemingly wiped his Instagram account of nearly all Cardinals content Sunday night.

Johnny Venerable, the team’s beat reporter, couldn’t help but notice and shared it to his Twitter account. “Did…did Kyler Murray really scrub all Arizona Cardinals references/photos from his Instagram?!?” he asked.

Kyler’s IG refresh got the football world buzzing just one week ahead of the NFL offseason.

“Doesn’t seem like a great sign,” one user replied.

“People are saying you can archive posts…so maybe that’s it?” Venerable speculated.

“He refreshing the page to make it look clean,” a fan said.

“Is there something to this? Probably not,” tweeted another user. “But is it fun to speculate? Yep.”

Another Cardinals fan called for Kliff Kingsbury‘s job.

“We already know K1 wants to stay here so…. This is likely a form of protest against management for not making coach changes,” they speculated. “Which I completely understand since Kliff was one of the biggest reasons behind the Cardinals failures. Fire him.”

Kyler Murray has shown no signs of unhappiness thus far in Arizona. But things can change fast in the NFL

