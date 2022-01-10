The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injury.CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL regular season was one to forget for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore entered the 2021 regular season with Super Bowl expectations, but John Harbaugh’s team was ravaged by injuries all season and never found its footing.

Jackson was among those who dealt with injuries, missing the end of the season for the AFC North franchise. He confirmed on Monday that he’s been dealing with a bone bruise.

The Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday in a loss to the Steelers, so Jackson now has all offseason to rest up.

“It’s just day-to-day. You have to talk to the doctors about that,” Jackson told reporters.

The Ravens were arguably the most-unlucky team in the National Football League this season when it comes to the injuries.

Baltimore will hope to get fully healthy this offseason and head into the 2022 season with a clean slate. Jackson had made it clear he’s in favor of the direction the offense is moving.

How do you see the Ravens faring in 2022?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.