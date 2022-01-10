NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lamar Jackson News

The 2021 NFL regular season was one to forget for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore entered the 2021 regular season with Super Bowl expectations, but John Harbaugh’s team was ravaged by injuries all season and never found its footing.

Jackson was among those who dealt with injuries, missing the end of the season for the AFC North franchise. He confirmed on Monday that he’s been dealing with a bone bruise.

Lamar Jackson confirmed he is dealing with a bone bruise — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 10, 2022

The Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday in a loss to the Steelers, so Jackson now has all offseason to rest up.

“It’s just day-to-day. You have to talk to the doctors about that,” Jackson told reporters.

Lamar Jackson said he has a bone bruise in his ankle. "It's just day-to-day. You have to talk to the doctors about that." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 10, 2022

The Ravens were arguably the most-unlucky team in the National Football League this season when it comes to the injuries.

Lamar Jackson had his struggles this season, but the Ravens were a different team after he suffered his ankle injury … With Lamar Jackson as their starter: 7-5 record

Without Lamar Jackson: 1-4 record — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 10, 2022

Baltimore will hope to get fully healthy this offseason and head into the 2022 season with a clean slate. Jackson had made it clear he’s in favor of the direction the offense is moving.

Lamar Jackson said working with OC Greg Roman has been "great." "We're glad he's here," Jackson said. "He's been good for us." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 10, 2022

How do you see the Ravens faring in 2022?