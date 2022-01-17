NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike McCarthy News

Despite a disappointing Wild Card loss, it appears Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will remain on Dallas’ sidelines next season.

Per Jon Machota, when asked about McCarthy’s status with the the team, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told 105.3 “The Fan” he expects the coach to be retained.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said he expects Mike McCarthy to remain Dallas’ head coach. “Absolutely. Very confident.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022

News of McCarthy keeping his job got a ton of reaction on Twitter.

“Until something changes, it looks like Mike McCarthy will remain the Cowboys head coach for 2022,” tweeted Giants writer Doug Rush.

Until something changes, it looks like Mike McCarthy will remain the Cowboys head coach for 2022. https://t.co/KEUInImlGB — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 17, 2022

“Not to bag on Mike McCarthy but what does he do well?” asked podcast host Brian Drake. “His team led the NFL in penalties. They looked out of sorts in critical situations. He didn’t call plays this year. If he doesn’t have Aaron Rodgers in GB this guy is out of the league.”

Not to bag on Mike McCarthy but what does he do well? His team led the NFL in penalties. They looked out of sorts in critical situations. He didn’t call plays this year. If he doesn’t have Aaron Rodgers in GB this guy is out of the league. https://t.co/T0mHtwQhCa — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) January 17, 2022

“So Quinn and Moore not candidates apparently. Good to know,” replied Broncos insider Troy Renck.

“And every fan base in the NFC rejoices,” commented Chris Brockman of “The Rich Eisen Show.”

and every fan base in the NFC rejoices https://t.co/oT4TDvqlPr — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) January 17, 2022

“Tough break Cowboys fans,” remarked Nick Jacobs.

Tough break Cowboys fans. https://t.co/grECcHHNKO — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 17, 2022

“Let’s hope he keeps his word like the Jags front office did early on with Urban Meyer,” said KMOV’s Bryan Kennedy.

Let’s hope he keeps his word like the Jags front office did early on with Urban Meyer. https://t.co/G7Y2ZxOTKk — Bryan Kennedy (@BKennedyTV) January 17, 2022

Safe to say Mike McCarthy doesn’t have a ton of outside support.