NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike McCarthy News

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on SundayARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Despite a disappointing Wild Card loss, it appears Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will remain on Dallas’ sidelines next season.

Per Jon Machota, when asked about McCarthy’s status with the the team, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told 105.3 “The Fan” he expects the coach to be retained.

News of McCarthy keeping his job got a ton of reaction on Twitter.

“Until something changes, it looks like Mike McCarthy will remain the Cowboys head coach for 2022,” tweeted Giants writer Doug Rush.

“Not to bag on Mike McCarthy but what does he do well?” asked podcast host Brian Drake. “His team led the NFL in penalties. They looked out of sorts in critical situations. He didn’t call plays this year. If he doesn’t have Aaron Rodgers in GB this guy is out of the league.”

“So Quinn and Moore not candidates apparently. Good to know,” replied Broncos insider Troy Renck.

“And every fan base in the NFC rejoices,” commented Chris Brockman of “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“Tough break Cowboys fans,” remarked Nick Jacobs.

“Let’s hope he keeps his word like the Jags front office did early on with Urban Meyer,” said KMOV’s Bryan Kennedy.

Safe to say Mike McCarthy doesn’t have a ton of outside support.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.