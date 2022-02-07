NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Packers Coaching News

Special teams were an absolute disaster for the Green Bay Packers this past season. Matt LaFleur directly addressed the issue on Monday by making one of the best coaching hires in the NFL this offseason.

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly hired Las Vegas Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia. He’ll be the team’s new special teams coach.

Bisaccia will be tasked with coaching up a special teams unit that ultimately proved to be the Packers’ downfall in the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs. Green Bay had a field goal and punt blocked – the latter which was returned for a touchdown – in the team’s 13-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Bisaccia is one of the best in the business. This is a massive hire for the Packers.