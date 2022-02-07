NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Packers Coaching News

Special teams were an absolute disaster for the Green Bay Packers this past season. Matt LaFleur directly addressed the issue on Monday by making one of the best coaching hires in the NFL this offseason.
The Green Bay Packers have reportedly hired Las Vegas Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia. He’ll be the team’s new special teams coach.
Bisaccia will be tasked with coaching up a special teams unit that ultimately proved to be the Packers’ downfall in the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs. Green Bay had a field goal and punt blocked – the latter which was returned for a touchdown – in the team’s 13-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.
Bisaccia is one of the best in the business. This is a massive hire for the Packers.
“The #Packers are expected to hire former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected.”
Plenty of things have gone wrong for the Packers over the past year or so.
However, Monday’s news is a pleasant sign for Green Bay fans.
“Yes!!!! A competent special teams coach,” one fan tweeted.
“Words can’t describe how happy I am to hear this. We have had the worst special teams unit in the league for the past decade,” said a fan.
“Finally after all these years the Special Teams will be fixed,” another commented.
Step one is complete. The next step? Convince Aaron Rodgers to stay in Green Bay.