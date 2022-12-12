NFL World Reacts To Monday's Quarterback Change

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

It's officially the Desmond Ridder era in Atlanta.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, "Falcons coach Arthur Smith makes it official: Desmond Ridder will start moving forward, a decision he calls 'performance-based.' He adds that Marcus Mariota is getting his knee checked out and is likely headed to Injured Reserve. That explains the Logan Woodside signing."

The NFL world reacted to the news out of the NFC South on Monday.

"Falcons are still in a playoff race. Hope it's really performance-based and not just to 'kick the tires' on Ridder," a user replied.

"More on Atlanta’s QB situation as they prep for the Saints," reported Erin Summers.

"All of a sudden huh? 8 days after we last played," a Falcons fan questioned.

"Panthers gotta win this division," a user said.

"Not sure how it can be performance-based IF Mariota is actually hurt, but regardless go Ridder."

The Falcons selected Ridder 74th overall in the third round out of Cincinnati. He'll make his NFL debut against the division rival Saints on Sunday.