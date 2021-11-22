NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Rob Gronkowski News

The Buccaneers are about to get a big boost for their game on Monday night against the Giants.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is set to make his return after missing multiple games due to a back injury.

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski, listed as questionable for tonight due to his back, will play as long as there are no pre-game setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Gronkowski’s back hasn’t been the only injury he’s dealt with this season. He’s also suffered cracked ribs and a punctured lung along with those back spasms.

He practiced Thursday and Friday of last week which were the first two days that he had practiced in full since the injuries.

His last game came on Halloween against the New Orleans Saints but had to exit early. Before that, he played on Sept. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams and had four receptions for 55 yards with his longest going for 26 yards.

The NFL community is more than ready for him to be back as he’s one of the best tight ends in the league when he’s on.

Our source, Bruce Arians, said days ago that #Gronk would be watched closely during pregame. https://t.co/mTOB5FDRrF — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) November 22, 2021

Gronk always shows out on primetime, Gronk anytime TD tonight — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysisBU) November 22, 2021

This will be a big boost for Tampa Bay as its offense has been banged up for many stretches of this season. Receiver Antonio Brown is still hurt, plus receiver Chris Godwin has also missed some action.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET as the Bucs look to get to 7-3.