NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski on the bench.INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Tom Brady retires, Rob Gronkowski will too, right?

That’s been the assumption, considering the former New England Patriots tight end only came out of retirement to play with Brady in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski and Brady won another Super Bowl together with the Buccaneers and could head into retirement together.

However, Gronkowski revealed some surprising news on Monday morning. The star tight end will consider returning to Tampa Bay even if Brady retires.

“I’ll never throw anything off the board,” Gronk admitted.

That’s pretty encouraging news for the Buccaneers. For a while, Gronkowski has made it clear that he only wants to catch passes from Brady.

That mindset might be changing, though.

“Oh wow, beaming endorsement for the franchise right there,” one fan tweeted.

“Wow that’s a huge statement on how much he loves being here. Three years ago he said if Brady isn’t throwing the ball, he’s not catching it,” another fan pointed out.

This I am actually shocked by. Thought he would only play with Tom Brady, but seems like he loves playing for the Buccaneers,” another fan wrote.

Perhaps this time, Gronkowski will be the one who pries Brady out of retirement…

We’ll likely hear from Brady and Gronkowski on their respective futures in the weeks to come.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.