NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Rob Gronkowski News

If Tom Brady retires, Rob Gronkowski will too, right?

That’s been the assumption, considering the former New England Patriots tight end only came out of retirement to play with Brady in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski and Brady won another Super Bowl together with the Buccaneers and could head into retirement together.

However, Gronkowski revealed some surprising news on Monday morning. The star tight end will consider returning to Tampa Bay even if Brady retires.

“I’ll never throw anything off the board,” Gronk admitted.

Gronkowski says he would consider returning to Bucs even if Tom Brady retires: "I'll never throw anything off the board." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 24, 2022

That’s pretty encouraging news for the Buccaneers. For a while, Gronkowski has made it clear that he only wants to catch passes from Brady.

That mindset might be changing, though.

“Oh wow, beaming endorsement for the franchise right there,” one fan tweeted.

“Wow that’s a huge statement on how much he loves being here. Three years ago he said if Brady isn’t throwing the ball, he’s not catching it,” another fan pointed out.

“This I am actually shocked by. Thought he would only play with Tom Brady, but seems like he loves playing for the Buccaneers,” another fan wrote.

Perhaps this time, Gronkowski will be the one who pries Brady out of retirement…

So that's the plan then. Gronk keeps playing and then drags Brady out of retirement by saying, "dude, you owe me." — matt C (@MattinTampa) January 24, 2022

We’ll likely hear from Brady and Gronkowski on their respective futures in the weeks to come.