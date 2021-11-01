NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Russell Wilson News

Get excited, Seattle Seahawks fans.

Russell Wilson has missed the Seahawks’ past couple of games, though the superstar quarterback appears to be on his way back.

The star NFL quarterback suffered a nasty hand injury during a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the injury, Wilson had surgery, during which a pin was inserted into his hand. The pin has since been taken out, though, signaling a major step in Wilson’s recovery process.

Wilson shared the big news on social media.

“No more pin. Time to Win,” Wilson tweeted.

No more pin. Time to Win. pic.twitter.com/ZCESXDkdpI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2021

The Seahawks are 3-5 on the season, but they’re coming off a blowout win over the Jaguars. Seattle has been led by Geno Smith in Wilson’s absence.

NFL fans are excited to see Wilson on his way back.

“The pen has been removed from Russell Wilson’s finger. All eyes on Week 10,” Jonathan Jones tweeted.

“The pin is out…. Carroll said a little while ago that it will now take a few days for the finger to heal before Wilson can begin doing any significant work with the hand,” Bob Condotta tweeted.

“13 days until the Seahawks’ next game, as they remain on the verge of the playoff hunt,” Mike Garafolo shared.

This is good timing for the Seahawks, who have a bye this week. Seattle will return to the field on Sunday, Nov. 14 against the Green Bay Packers.

It looks like we’ll see Wilson back on the field for that one.