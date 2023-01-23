NFL World Reacts To Monday's Sean Payton Announcement

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Sean Payton is set to meet with another NFL team later this week.

According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Payton is set to interview with the Denver Broncos for a second time this week and he's considered to be the favorite to get that gig.

It's no secret that the Broncos want to make a splash for their next head coach. They went with the first-time head coach last time around in Nathaniel Hackett and it went miserably.

The team wasn't prepared during most of their games and star quarterback Russell Wilson really struggled in his offense. They'll be hoping that a more experienced coach like Payton can help get Wilson back to the way he was when he was in Seattle.

The NFL community on social media is intrigued by the Broncos trying to hire Payton.

"If he’s coming back for a second interview it’s a done deal. It will be interesting how things go with Carolina today," another tweet read.

Will the Broncos close the deal later this week?