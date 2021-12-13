NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it.

You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though.

On Sunday, Carolina played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback. Newton started, got benched before halftime and was replaced by Walker. Newton then returned in the second half.

The Panthers lost to the Falcons, 29-21, on Sunday.

Moving forward, Carolina will apparently play both quarterbacks.

Matt Rhule says the Panthers will continue to play both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 13, 2021

That is a pretty bold move.

“The Panthers are slowly becoming the Jaguars by the minute,” one fan tweeted.

“The NFL should probably stop hiring college coaches,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

“Buffalo’s next opponent can’t seem to make up their mind at QB, a big advantage for a Bills team that desperately needs a win,” one Bills fan wrote.

Matt Rhule will be on a college football studio show next fall https://t.co/Ifna5qPpYM — Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) (@JuMosq) December 13, 2021

Best of luck with that decision, Matt Rhule. It’s certainly a bold one.