NFL World Reacts To Monday’s T.J. Watt News

A difficult last couple of weeks is only about to get worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has officially placed star pass rusher, T.J. Watt, on the COVID list. If he has tested positive, that means he will be out for Sunday’s crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The #Steelers have placed TJ Watt on the COVID list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

This will be a devastating blow for Pittsburgh’s defense as it badly needs to return to form. The Steelers have given up 82 points the last two weeks, which is almost unheard of with this franchise.

They let the Bengals carve them up this past Sunday as Joe Mixon ran wild. He finished with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

Quarterback Joe Burrow also enjoyed a stellar afternoon as he only had four incompletions (20-of-24) and threw for 190 yards and one touchdown.

The NFL world had the same reaction as Steeler fans: Can it get worse than this?

When it rains… It pours… Ravens might run for 250+ now https://t.co/Vj67qAS8SY — Jordan Recce (@jrecce1221) November 29, 2021

Potentially big news for the Steelers’ next opponent. https://t.co/ljNAQ00YtK — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 29, 2021

We literally can't have anything nice happen to us bro https://t.co/XQc8ZKsPM7 — SecretUnderdog (10-10) (5-5-1) (@underdog976) November 29, 2021

more reasons for me to not watch anymore games this season https://t.co/DWYZT2blyq — Huncho Houdini 🕴💰 (@WibbyHuncho) November 29, 2021

Was an ok season boys, now it’s over as we know it https://t.co/QV6dE549Y3 pic.twitter.com/GsP4qXiL2v — Ock ➐ (@OcksWRLD) November 29, 2021

What have we done to deserve this football gods — 𝘑𝘰𝘴𝘩🐝 (@StanDiontae) November 29, 2021

Watt had just returned from a hip injury against Cincinnati after he had to miss the game against L.A. the week before.

He currently has 41 total tackles (30 solo) along with 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defended.

With him likely being out on Sunday, it will make it that much harder for Pittsburgh to contain Lamar Jackson.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.