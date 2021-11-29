The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s T.J. Watt News

Steelers star T.J. Watt on Sunday.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A difficult last couple of weeks is only about to get worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team has officially placed star pass rusher, T.J. Watt, on the COVID list. If he has tested positive, that means he will be out for Sunday’s crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

This will be a devastating blow for Pittsburgh’s defense as it badly needs to return to form. The Steelers have given up 82 points the last two weeks, which is almost unheard of with this franchise.

They let the Bengals carve them up this past Sunday as Joe Mixon ran wild. He finished with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries.

Quarterback Joe Burrow also enjoyed a stellar afternoon as he only had four incompletions (20-of-24) and threw for 190 yards and one touchdown.

The NFL world had the same reaction as Steeler fans: Can it get worse than this?

Watt had just returned from a hip injury against Cincinnati after he had to miss the game against L.A. the week before.

He currently has 41 total tackles (30 solo) along with 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four passes defended.

With him likely being out on Sunday, it will make it that much harder for Pittsburgh to contain Lamar Jackson.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.

