NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return.

Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.

He did not that Tua is back with the team at their training facilities. But the team is focusing on getting him healthy before getting him ready to play any games.

NFL fans are also hoping that Tua focuses on his recovery before anything else, while some suspect that Tua is likely still showing symptoms of the concussion he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago.

The Miami Dolphins struggled mightily in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa yesterday. Their passing attack was limited to a season-low 158 yards in a 40-17 loss to the Jets after rookie Skylar Thompson came on for an injured Teddy Bridgewater.

With a tough game against the Minnesota Vikings next week, the Dolphins could fall to 3-3 on the season and several games out of AFC East title contention very quickly.

Luckily for them, the meat of their schedule is after the bye, so if they can just get a couple of wins in Tua's absence, they could be in playoff contention by year's end if he mends.

When will we see Tua Tagovailoa return?