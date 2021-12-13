NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Urban Meyer News

It remains to be seen if Urban Meyer will make it to Year 2 as an NFL head coach.

Year 1 has pretty much gone as poorly as possible. The Jaguars were not expected to be any good this season – and they haven’t been, at 2-11 on the year – but it’s been a fairly consistent circus with Meyer since he arrived in Jacksonville.

There’s been off the field drama, locker room issues and more since Meyer took over as an NFL head coach.

Now, Pro Football Network is reporting that Meyer could be fired as soon as Week 15.

“Sources tell PFN Insider @TonyPauline that if the #Jaguars lose in Week 15, they don’t see Urban Meyer surviving. Additionally, Pauline is told that Meyer has lost the support of everyone in the building – players, coaches, and staff,” he reports.

It would be pretty wild to see Meyer getting fired before his first NFL regular season is over.

“It’s so odd to me that the potential different in Urban keeping his job is a week 15 win or not….I’d say he’s out regardless,” one fan tweeted.

“Who cares if they win or lose? Such a dumb way to operate,” another fan tweeted.

“If he’s already lost the support of players, coaches and staff, what difference does a win or loss in Week 15 make one way or the other? If the decision’s been made to fire him after another loss, why not do it after the last one? This really makes no sense,” one fan added on Twitter.

Houston and Jacksonville are set to play on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.