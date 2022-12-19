NFL World Reacts To Monday's Zach Wilson Update

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

With Mike White still not cleared to play football, Zach Wilson is slated to get the start for the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson has had an up-and-down season to say the least. He went 4-0 before crumbling against the New England Patriots and is just 1-3 in his last four starts.

Wilson is completing just 55-percent of his passes this season and ranks near the bottom of the league in nearly all meaningful categories. At this time of year, wins are going to be hard to come by.

As a result, NFL fans are overwhelmingly confident that the Jets will lose to the Jaguars on Thursday. Jaguars fans, Dolphins fans and even Browns fans believe it will be an easy win that will help both of them in their respective playoff hunts.

Zach Wilson hasn't done enough to make any NFL team truly scared of him. His good performances have been few and far between.

The success that he's had this season has largely been in spite of him, not because of him - and in the few games that he has played well, the Jets have still lost.

Thursday might be the game that determines once and for all whether Wilson has what it takes to be a star in this league.

From what we've seen so far, there's no reason to believe he's up to the challenge.