Look: NFL World Reacts To Morten Andersen's Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 17: Former New Orleans Saints kicker Morten Andersen stands on the field as he receives his pro football hall of fame ring during halftime at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen went viral during Monday night's playoff game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

After Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his fourth extra point of the game, Andersen tweeted, "Are the Cowboys hiring?"

Andersen's tweet received over a million views. Several people were amused by his sense of humor.

"Oh…I’m cracking up. The Hall of Famer got jokes," one person said.

"Hire this man," a fan tweeted.

Another fan replied, "Easily the tweet of the week."

If anyone can make fun of another NFL kicker, it's Morten Andersen. He finished his career ranked second in field goals and points scored.

Andersen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

As for Maher, he became the first kicker to miss four extra point attempts in a regular-season or playoff game since the statistic was first tracked in 1932.

The Cowboys are hoping Maher will bounce back this Sunday against the 49ers.