NFL World Reacts To Most Underrated Quarterback Rankings

On Friday morning, Peter Schrager of "Good Morning Football" ranked his top five most underrated quarterbacks in NFL history, which got plenty of reaction from viewers.

According to Schrager, the late Steve McNair tops the list. Followed by the legendary Otto Graham, Jim Plunkett, Joe Flacco and the Bengals Kenny Anderson.

The NFL world let their feelings be known on Schrag's rankings over the weekend.

"Ken Anderson is one of the best QB’s that nobody knows about because he didn’t get a ring and played in small market Cincy," said one fan. "Put some respect on his name!"

"Drew Bledsoe, Danny White, Steve Bartkowski, Ken Anderson and Phil Simms is my list," replied colleague Mike Giardi. "At least of guys I saw with my own 2 eyes. No particular order."

"Joe Flacco is so underrated that he’s now being overrated."

"Steve is definitely one of the most underrated QBs of all time and was a huge reason the Titans succeeded in the early years when they first started," a Titans fan commented. "From 1999-2003 Tennessee won 61 games the most of any NFL team during that time."

"Kenny! And why the hell is Flacco on here?"

A case can be made for any of these QBs as underrated. But fans aren't really feeling the Joe Flacco pick.