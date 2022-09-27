NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Car Accident Details

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after being ejected from the game during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Browns All-Pro pass rusher appears lucky to walk away with his life after a scary single-car accident on Monday.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero:

"Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night, per source. More tests coming. The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse."

The NFL world reacted to the details of Garrett's wreck on social media.

The crash is still under investigation. The Browns face the Falcons on Sunday.